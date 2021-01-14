UPDATE: OWNER IDENTIFIED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Date Found January 14, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road N Hale St
Closest Major Intersection Pennsylvania Ave
Finder's Name Amber Rockwell
Finder's email arockwell1116@gmail.com
Zip 28387-4013
Primary Phone (757) 309-6525
Additional Comments Will release dog to whoever can tell me what color collar the puppy has on.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull
Markings Solid
Predominant Color Blue
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
