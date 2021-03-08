UPDATE: DOG WAS MICROCHIPPED AND RETURNED SAFELY HOME TO OWNER
Submission ID: 2179
Date Found March 05, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Midland rd
Closest Major Intersection Midland Rd & Knoll Rd
Finder's Name Julie Poindexter
Finder's email Jugi1995@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (919) 478-6860
Additional Comments The dog was taken to the Moore County Animal Center in Carthage with no injuries.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pekingese
Markings Gray/white around face
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Gold/blond
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
