Submission ID: 2504
Date Found December 31, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen NC
Street or Road North Poplar St
Closest Major Intersection Peach
Finder's Name Lynn
Finder's email lynndworak@icloud.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 315-6821
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix
Markings Gray face
Predominant Color Red
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
