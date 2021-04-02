Submission ID: 3128
Date Lost April 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Mcintosh rd between union church and vass-Carthage
Closest Major Intersection Liberty ln and mcintosh rd
Owner's Full Name Mauri rassouli
Email Maurirassouli@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9107283333
Additional Comments Found this older sweet girl yesterday. I need to find owners ASAP as we are unable to keep her.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Unknown
Type of Animal dog
Breed Hunting dog
Markings One large black spot on right shoulder
Predominant Color Black and white
2nd Color Some brown
Age of Pet Unknown
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
