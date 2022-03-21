Submission ID: 2585
Date Found March 20, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aldi Aberdeen NC
Street or Road US1
Finder's Name Kristen
Finder's email Mvpnicolee@icloud.com
Zip 28336
Primary Phone (910) 517-5877
Additional Comments She’s blind in both eyes and maybe has asthma
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Poodle
Markings None
Predominant Color Gray
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Curled
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Curly
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.