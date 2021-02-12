UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Date Found February 11, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern pines
Street or Road Canterbury road
Closest Major Intersection Ft Bragg road
Finder's Name Breanne
Finder's email Breeze6595@aol.com
Primary Phone (910) 585-0791
Alternate phone (910) 585-5166
Additional Comments Chocolate lab dog with red, white, green bandana. Gray on muzzle and feet.
Upload Photo File uploaded
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chocolate lab
Markings Gray
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
Tail of Pet Long
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Folded
Collar of Pet None
