UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2767
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 7:31 pm
Date Found August 21, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron
Street or Road Stanton Hill Rd
Closest Major Intersection 15/501 & Stanton Hill
Finder's Name Rachel
Finder's email Slowfarmnc@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (919) 285-5021
Additional Comments Older male border collie cross showed up at our farm early this morning, apparently terrified of the storm. Friendly and came right to me for help. No collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Border collie mix
Markings Black with white
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
