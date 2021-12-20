UPDATE: DOG TAKEN TO MOORE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES AND OWNER WAS LOCATED. DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Date Found December 20, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Blue farm, whispering pines/NC
Street or Road Sullivan Dr
Finder's Name Mike Molinari
Finder's email Mikegm24@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (609) 605-8711
Alternate phone (832) 656-1481
Additional Comments Found neutered black lab mix, approx 58 lbs, no chip or identification/collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Black lab mix
Markings White hair around nose and eyes
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
