Submission ID: 2277
Date Found June 20, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) West End
Street or Road 114 Pinesage Dr
Closest Major Intersection Juniper Lake and 211
Finder's Name Mike Floyd
Finder's email mcbcs@yahoo.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 315-3453
Alternate phone (910) 315-2557
Additional Comments senior female matted hair bad teeth
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shishu
Markings long hair
Predominant Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
