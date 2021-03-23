Submission ID: 2200
Date Found March 16, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen NC, off Pinebluff Lake road
Street or Road Quail Drive subdivision
Closest Major Intersection Quail Drive and Pinebluff Lake road
Finder's Name Becky Caddell
Finder's email becky_caddell@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 295-7693
Additional Comments Very young puppy, no chip, no collar. Owner will have to provide proof of ownership (own photos, vet records- if available) and must know sex, markings, age and name of pup. This is to protect both owner and pup.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed
Markings Owner must describe markings
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
