Submission ID: 2440
Date Found October 30, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Fort Bragg
Street or Road Manchester Road
Closest Major Intersection near Morrison Bridge
Finder's Name Gerald Rhiner
Finder's email grhiner@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 724-5266
Alternate phone (910) 724-5336
Additional Comments Sweet girl found without collar or microchip on road. We gave her a collar to walk and control. Loves snuggling, not housebroken, good with kids and dogs. She's about 2 years old. Checking with all counties adjacent to Ft Bragg. Details and multiple photos at: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10158740869218667&set=pcb.10158740876168667
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Not Known
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer mix
Markings White coat with 2 brindle spots. One on the top of her head. Larger 2" spot on the base of her tail.
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.