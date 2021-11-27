Submission ID: 2464
Date Found November 24, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Lakeview, NC 28350
Street or Road Camp Easter Rd.
Closest Major Intersection US-1
Finder's Name Lori Montero
Finder's email lori.montero@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (407) 406-2753
Alternate phone (703) 801-3228
Additional Comments Very sweet yet very timid pup that’s house trained & knows a few commands. She has one brown eye and one light blue eye.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua Mix
Markings White markings on forehead, chest & paws
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
