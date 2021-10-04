Submission ID: 2402
Date Found October 03, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage, NC
Street or Road NC 24/27
Finder's Name Shelby Hull
Finder's email shelbyhull223@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 916-0788
Additional Comments Was found with another small black dog, but he was too scared to approach and ran away. Very friendly young dog. Looks to be cocker/beagle/hound possibly. So far seems to be house broken.
Proof of ownership is required (vet records and/or photos) to claim the dog.
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Cocker Spaniel, Beagle
Markings Spots on legs, White belly, White around neck
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
3rd Color Black
SEX Unknown
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. Yes
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
