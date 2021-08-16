UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2338
Date Found August 15, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Near hospital in Pinehurst
Street or Road 69 Deerwood Lane
Closest Major Intersection Hey 211 and Page Road
Finder's Name Lester Fox
Finder's email lefox59@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (802) 238-1055
Additional Comments Female mixed breed
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Female dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings White face and chest
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No tags
