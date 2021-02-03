Submission ID: 2137
Date Found January 30, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) West End
Closest Major Intersection Hwy211
Finder's Name lil’feather
Finder's email slvredenburg@gmail.com
Primary Phone (910) 986-9845
Additional Comments Light colored small dog with unique spots
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known)
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Maltese
Markings Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.