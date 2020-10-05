Found Dog West End

Submission ID: 2018

Date Found October 03, 2020

Area Found (Please include city/town) 15/501

Street or Road Juniper lake

Finder's Name Moore Humane Society

Finder's email moorehumane@gmail.com

Zip 28327

Primary Phone (910) 947-2631

Additional Comments Found a female dog wearing a jacket on 15/501 And Juniper Rd.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Maltese

Markings White

Predominant Color White

SEX

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)

APPEARANCE

Tail of Pet Long

MICROCHIP

Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Folded

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

