UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED HOME
Updated: August 7, 2022 @ 3:15 pm
UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED HOME
Date Found August 06, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road Midland/ Hampton Place
Closest Major Intersection Airport Road
Finder's Name Erin Brady
Finder's email erinbradyrn@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (919) 818-5761
Alternate phone (919) 818-6356
Additional Comments male, older, unknown breed. very sweet and obviously well loved. no collar, no microchip.
i have already brought him to the shelter to register him but we are housing him because i don't think he would do well in the shelter.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal dog
Breed maltese/havanese
Markings all white with black eyes and nose
Predominant Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) grey
Collar I.D. Tag(s) none
