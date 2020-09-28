NOW AT MOORE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE ANIMAL SERVICES
Found on corner of Us1 and Thunder Rd in Pinebluff. You neutered male shepherd. Very friendly.
Update posted 9/25/20: No other information
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 28, 2020 @ 2:20 pm
Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax)
|$5.35
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax)
|$53.50
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.
Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Three Months — Home Delivery
|$27.82
|for 90 days
|Six Months — Home Delivery
|$42.80
|for 183 days
|One Year — Home Delivery
|$69.55
|for 365 days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.