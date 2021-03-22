Submission ID: 2199
Date Found March 22, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst/NC
Street or Road Rattlesnake
Closest Major Intersection Rattlesnake and Mccaskill RD
Finder's Name N/a
Finder's email jobiejoslin@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (765) 635-6880
Additional Comments This dog is extremely scared of people. He is a black and white pointer breed. Appears very skinny. Will be frightened of loud noises and males. I found him and several others notices him the past two days! We all want to get him into safe hands to get him healthy and show him some love!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) N/a
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shorty haired pointer
Markings White with black spots
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.