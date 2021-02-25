UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2169
Date Found February 24, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Near Ashley Heights Baptist Church in Aberdeen
Street or Road Near 211 + 1228 Reservation road
Finder's Name Alex James
Finder's email Alexxvictoria@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (786) 374-8623
Additional Comments Large male puppy - wearing blue harness and collar with initials J.S.B.
Hoping to reunite with owner as soon as possible! Please contact (786) 374-8623
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed breed
Markings None seen
Predominant Color Light brown
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black and gray
Collar I.D. Tag(s) J.S.B
