Submission ID: 2967
Finder's First Name Dawn Hayward
Finder's email dawn7.com@gmail.com
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Found December 31, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron
Street or Road 128 lynch road
Closest Major Intersection 24/27 highway
Finder's Name Dawn Hayward
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 215-7522
Additional Comments Large puppy found asleep in my yard on December 31, 2022 At Lynch Road, Cameron,NC very friendly, great with other dogs, chickens,cats,full of energy,very loving puppy,looks well cared for I'm trying to find his owner,as I believe he may have run from the loud fireworks neighbors set off for new years celebration, please call me if you know this puppy,now weighs about 30 lbs,has big paws
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit, shepherd, golden lab mix
Markings Slightly wrinkles between ears,folded ears,black on face and tip of tail
Predominant Color Golden
2nd Color Bit of white under neck
3rd Color Bits of black on face, tail
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
