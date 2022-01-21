Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Snow likely. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.