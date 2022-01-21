Submission ID: 2516
Date Found January 21, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road Puckett Lane
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 211
Finder's Name Hunter Damber/Lynn May
Finder's email Blmay64@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 263-6180
Additional Comments Dog hit by car. Spent day at vet, diagnosis serious condition, leg will need amputated.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Jack Russell
Markings Brown spots
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
