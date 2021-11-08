UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2446
Date Found November 08, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass
Street or Road Young's Rd
Closest Major Intersection Lakebay Rd
Finder's Name Shelley
Finder's email edshelley48@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (910) 603-8425
Additional Comments Friendly, and scared. Found running circles in the road.
Has a chip but the number is disconnected.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier jack Russell type
Markings Spotted
Predominant Color While
2nd Color Brown
3rd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Choke Chain
Collar Color(s) Silver
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No tags
