UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2611
Date Found April 16, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Raeford
Street or Road Montrose Rd., Raeford, NC
Closest Major Intersection 5 Points and Carolina Horse Park
Finder's Name Linda Emerson
Finder's email lindaemerson74@gmail.com
Zip 28376
Primary Phone (603) 582-1481
Additional Comments Was scanned for microchip but doesn't have.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Jack Russell
Markings White with spots
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Tan spots
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.