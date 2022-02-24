Submission ID: 2555
Date Found February 24, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Shady Grove Rd
Finder's Name Linda Williams
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 949-1106
Additional Comments: proof of ownership required
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Jack Russell Terrier mix
Markings red mask
Predominant Color white
2nd Color red
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Wirey
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) blue harness
