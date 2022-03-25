UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2588
Date Found March 24, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Woodgreen Subdivision
Street or Road Pecan Lane
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 5
Finder's Name Rachel
Finder's email rapture777@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 773-9569
Additional Comments This little dog is friendly but very agitated. She definitely seems like she has an owner as she keeps looking around for them. I will take it to the vet in the morning to see if she is microchipped.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Jack Russell Terrier
Markings White w/ brown patches
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
