UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2381
Date Found September 16, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines/ highland trails
Street or Road 414 Edinboro Drive
Finder's Name Jenny virdier
Finder's email jenn.virdier@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (912) 704-1633
Alternate phone (910) 690-3077
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Italian greyhound
Markings White face, slight waves on neck
Predominant Color Gray
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. No
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
