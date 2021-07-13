Submission ID: 2301
Date Found July 12, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) High Falls NC
Street or Road 2292 river rd
Finder's Name Orpha Fox
Finder's email Orpha@live.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone (910) 464-2337
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky Sheppard mix
Markings Black Tan
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
