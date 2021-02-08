UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Found February 08, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Saunders Ave
Closest Major Intersection Saunders and Pinehurst
Finder's Name Kelly Drake
Finder's email Kellyjodrake@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (864) 360-4677
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky (possibly a husky mix)
Markings One brown eye one blue eye, wearing blue collar
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Tan
3rd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
