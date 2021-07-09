UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2289
Date Found July 09, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass
Street or Road Bynum Court
Finder's Name Leslie
Finder's email gwinl@aol.com
Primary Phone (405) 596-7757
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky/Malamute
Markings Black and white
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
