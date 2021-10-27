Submission ID: 2436
Date Found September 26, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Seagrove
Street or Road 1003 Hogan Farm Rd
Closest Major Intersection Dover Rd./Hogan Farm Rd.
Finder's Name Jonathan/Marie Davis
Finder's email francined67@yahoo.com
Zip 27341
Primary Phone (336) 953-5849
Alternate phone (336) 953-3379
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky
Markings White face and white legs
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black/brown
3rd Color None
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
