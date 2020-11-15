Submission ID: 2063
Date Found November 13, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen North Carolina
Street or Road Addor rd
Finder's Name Quarry hunter Stephens
Finder's email Juliawalker1224@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 690-1317
Additional Comments She walked into my yard and I guess she slept in my building. She’s a hunting dog possibly.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky maybe mixed with something
Markings Black line on its neck. And white paws
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
3rd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.