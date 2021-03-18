Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms may become severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.