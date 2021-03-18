Submission ID: 2192
Date Found March 18, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road Catalpa Lane North
Closest Major Intersection Catalpa Lane N. And Burning Tree Rd.
Finder's Name Katie Jackson
Finder's email Jer.Kate.Jackson@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (330) 760-6280
Alternate phone (330) 441-1474
Additional Comments Found running down Burning Tree Rd. Very friendly, orange collar, no tags
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Unknown
Markings Black, Brown, white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Orange
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
