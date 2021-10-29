Submission ID: 2437
Date Found October 27, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pittsboro
Street or Road 15-501
Finder's Name Meghann Lustgarten
Finder's email mlustgar@gmail.com
Zip 27312
Primary Phone (785) 341-5946
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound
Markings Black and brown
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
