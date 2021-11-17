Submission ID: 2454
Date Found November 15, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) McLendon Hills West End
Street or Road McLendon Hills Dr
Closest Major Intersection McLendon Hills Dr and Rt 211
Finder's Name Carol Houck
Finder's email Cshouck171@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (410) 206-9934
Additional Comments We have not been able to catch him.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound
Markings Brown, Black and white
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Orange
