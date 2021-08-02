UPDATE: FINDER TOOK DOG TO A LOCAL RESCUE GROUP, DOG IS LISTED ON PAWBOOST app
Date Found August 01, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Fort Bragg Reserve and Raeford/Aberdeen
Street or Road Unknown
Closest Major Intersection Bragg Reserve and Lindsay Farms
Finder's Name Sara McChesney
Finder's email mcchesney.sr@gmail.com
Primary Phone (719) 400-8196
Additional Comments Sweet boy standing in the middle of the road, nobody would get him out of the heat so MPs told us to take him to a shelter but none are open...
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) No tags
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier
Markings None
Predominant Color Grey/silver
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Curly
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
