UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2071
Date Found November 20, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Broadmeade Drive
Closest Major Intersection Elk
Finder's Name Kayce Thompson
Finder's email kaycet02@gmail.com
Zip 93638
Primary Phone (910) 528-1521
Additional Comments Found male husky no collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky
Markings Grey and white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.