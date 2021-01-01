Submission ID: 2111
Date Found January 01, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage close to town
Street or Road 24/27- McReynolds street
Closest Major Intersection McReynolds st & Pinecrest st
Finder's Name Wendy
Finder's email wendyscofnc@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (252) 288-2895
Additional Comments Please find this sweet pups home. He can’t stay here
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Sweet Pitt
Markings Blue with white marking
Predominant Color Blue
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) He did not have a collar but to keep him off busy rd we put one on him
