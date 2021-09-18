Submission ID: 2384
Date Found September 15, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Robbins - HighFalls
Street or Road North Moore Rd
Closest Major Intersection Highway 22
Finder's Name LaurieAnn Davis
Finder's email cumberlandforge@yahoo.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone (910) 690-9342
Alternate phone (910) 464-3387
Additional Comments Great Pyrenees male appears intact. Has black collar with a clip. No identification tags. Appears older. Extremely gentle with children. Does not mind cats chickens or other dogs.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Pyrenees
Markings None
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. No
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
