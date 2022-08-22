UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2769
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 7:31 pm
Date Found August 22, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron
Street or Road Lothian Lane
Closest Major Intersection McPherson and 690
Finder's Name Courtney
Finder's email courtneypierce1752@gmail.com
Zip 28336
Primary Phone (808) 284-1752
Alternate phone (808) 284-2244
Additional Comments No collar, followed my husband home while walking our own dog. Won’t let us touch him, so no way of taking him to get checked for a microchip.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Pyrenees
Markings Brown and gray ears
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
3rd Color Gray
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
