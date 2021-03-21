Submission ID: 2197
Date Found March 21, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Bunnlevel: Harnet County
Street or Road Loop RD
Closest Major Intersection 210 Freeway
Finder's Name Kristen Giancola
Finder's email W.kristenleigh@gmail.com
Zip 28323
Primary Phone (818) 825-9576
Additional Comments She is not chipped, we checked with Vass Emergency hospital.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Great Pyrenees
Breed Great Pyrenees
Markings Has light pink markings on her nose
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No tags
