UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED,
Submission ID: 2164
Date Found February 19, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Jackson Springs
Street or Road Jackson Springs Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hoffman
Finder's Name Tjade
Finder's email Tjadejohnson@hotmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (646) 628-0229
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Dane mix?
Markings Pink spot on snout black spots on head
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Yellow
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
