Submission ID: 2049
Date Found November 05, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Weymouth Woods, Southern Pines
Street or Road 1110 N May St
Closest Major Intersection CT and Ridge
Finder's Name Greg Combs
Finder's email gcombs@maystreetbicycles.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 528-4365
Additional Comments This Husky is a great pup. However, no collar. Animal Control will stop by my shop. May Street Bicycles, 1110 N. May St. SoPi.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky
Markings White, Grey, and Black
Predominant Color No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
