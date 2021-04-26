UPDATE: OWNER WAS LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Date Found April 24, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Seven Lakes
Street or Road Seven Lakes Drive
Closest Major Intersection Seven Lakes Drive & North South Gates
Finder's Name Alan Hamilton
Finder's email alanhamilton157@yahoo.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 315-3545
Alternate phone (910) 639-2647
Additional Comments This dog was found in the middle of Seven Lakes Drive traveling west towards the North South gates. He has a blue collar and a flea collar. He is a good dog with a pleasant demeanor. He seems to have been very well taken care of as well.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) N/A
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed breed
Markings N/A
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color Tan
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
