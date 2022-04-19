Submission ID: 2610
Date Found April 18, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Downtown Aberdeen
Street or Road Main St
Closest Major Intersection Bethune
Finder's Name Dianna Davis
Finder's email thedavisesjnk@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 690-5760
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit Bull
Markings white on chest
Predominant Color Gray
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
