Submission ID: 2634
Date Found April 30, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Army Rd
Closest Major Intersection 211
Finder's Name Meg Davis
Finder's email bydngtym@yahoo.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone (910) 638-1721
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull
Markings White chest
Predominant Color Gray
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
