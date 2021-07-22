UPDATE: DOG RETURNED TO OWNER
Date Found July 17, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Skymart in Camden
Street or Road N.C.-24-27
Closest Major Intersection US-1
Finder's Name Susan Joplin
Finder's email Swhobbs01@yahoo.com
Zip 27252
Primary Phone (919) 757-1050
Alternate phone (919) 522-9276
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Golden Retriever/ Chow mix ?
Markings No distinct markings
Predominant Color Golden
2nd Color Cream
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
