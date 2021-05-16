Submission ID: 2246
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Found May 16, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Found on Aspen St
Finder's Name Moore Humane Society
Finder's email moorehumane@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 947-2631
Additional Comments Found on Aspen St Aberdeen
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Molly/ Rosie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Retriever Mix
Markings None
Predominant Color Blonde
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue and Tan
