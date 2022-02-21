Submission ID: 2547
Date Found February 18, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Derby NC. Pappy Rabb Rd
Street or Road 479 Pappy Rabb Rd
Closest Major Intersection Derby Rd & Pappy Rabb Rd
Finder's Name Beth Lamb
Finder's email Bethmlamb@gmail.com
Zip 28338
Primary Phone (304) 982-0708
Alternate phone (810) 423-4830
Additional Comments Male, neutered Golden Retriever/Kab mix
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) ????
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Golden Retriever/Lab
Markings Blonde
Predominant Color Golden
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
