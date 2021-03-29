Submission ID: 2210
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Found March 29, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Needmore
Finder's Name Arlin lynch
Finder's email arlinlynch62@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 783-6407
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Golden retriever
Markings Long hair
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
